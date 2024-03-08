Who is Jay Shetty's wife? All about Radhi Devlukia

Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia are partners in life and work.

While Jay Shetty is known for his work as a podcaster, life coach and author, his wife Radhi Devlukia’s job centers around being a plant-based cook and recipe developer. She has an Ayurvedic health counsellor degree from the California College of Ayurveda, per her author bio. She also has a background as a dietitian and nutritionist and is trained as a yoga teacher.

Together, the couple has have a tea brand, and shares a spiritual approach to life.

The couple appeared in an 2021 Instagram live session with TODAY’s Jill Martin and offered tips for navigating stressful times.

“I always think even if there is sadness within me, even if I am feeling sad about things going on in the world, that doesn’t mean we can’t also, at the same time, be feeling joy,” Devlukia said. “If something makes us love, we shouldn’t feel guilty. If somebody makes us happy or does something lovely for us, we should still feel that gratitude and that joy and, and not feel bad about it.”

Curious to learn more about the U.K.-born couple? Here’s everything you need to know about Radhi Devlukia.

How Jay Shetty met his wife, Radhi Devlukia

Shetty and Devlukia recounted their meet-cute on an episode of his podcast “On Purpose.” Shetty actually met his future wife's mom before he met her. In 2013, Shetty was training to be a monk and was asked to help Devlukia’s mom perform a service.

“She was wonderful and we got along,” Shetty said.

Devlukia’s mom mentioned returned home and mentioned the experience to her daughter, knowing she wanted to get involved in a spiritual community.

“She passed on my number to me, and I passed it on to my sister. I need to stay focused and do my thing. And then you guys got connected and became friends,” Shetty said.

Meanwhile, Devlukia says her mom “prayed” that her daughter meet someone like Shetty.

When Shetty left being a monk, his sister helped facilitate their relationship. “I owe it to (my sister) for bringing us together,” Shetty said.

Their relationship went ‘really fast’

After connecting romantically, their relationship went “really fast,” per the podcast.

“As soon as we spoke about it we both knew that we wanted to be with each other and we were certain about it,” Devlukia said.

The couple married in 2016, and went through other life changes too.

“In 2016, we got married, changed jobs, moved countries, and moved our home all within three months. And that’s a lot,” Shetty told People.

Her first cookbook came out in 2024

Devlukia released her first cookbook, “JoyFull: Cook Effortlessly, Eat Freely, Live Radiantly,” in February.

While promoting the new release, she stopped by TODAY to share some recipes from the book and showed the team how to several plant-based comfort food recipes, including a meatless walnut and lentil pasta Bolognese, eggless frittata muffins with veggies and dairy-free cheesecake.

Shetty spoke about his wife's 'gifts'

During a 2023 interview tied to their Gap holiday campaign, Shetty and Devlukia spoke with People about the “gifts” they see in the other person.

“I think his gift has always meant to be able to share things which could feel really out of reach and very difficult to understand,” Devlukia said of her husband.

“Because he’s understood it so well, he’s able to express it to people so beautifully and help them connect to it too,” she added. “And I think whether it’s to do with finding a purpose, or whether it’s to do with spirituality, or whether it’s to do with love, all the topics that he covers, there’s the beauty of when you understand something deeply, you’re able to share it simply. I feel like that’s a good gift that he has.”

Shetty said Devlukia has the gifts of “emotional awareness and emotional regulation.” He said she's "really good at knowing" what she needs to do in a given moment, and "she’s really committed to the practices, whether it be crying or whether it be working out, as a healing practice."

The couple turned their love for tea into a business venture

The couple launched Sama, a tea brand, in 2021. In a press release on website, the couple explained that both of their families were passionate about their tea time rituals.

The following year, the couple launched JOYO, a line of sparkling teas. The brand was later renamed Juni.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com