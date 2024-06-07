Jay residents advised to boil water before drinking, cooking or washing

Jun. 7—JAY — Residents in parts of the town were advised to boil their water Friday after a water main break on Route 4 was repaired.

The advisory was in effect for the areas south of Look Brook Circle, including Mountain View, Old Jay Hill Road, Main Street, East Dixfield Road and Jerry Street.

"Due to the possibility of unsafe water, these North Jay Water consumers are directed to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any activity involving consumption of water," according to the advisory.

The order is to remain in effect until further notice, according to the North Jay Water District.

Repairs were made to the main after the break Thursday, officials said. Water service was restored but officials put the boil advisory in effect until the water can be deemed safe.

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to Water District Superintendent Ben Wright at 578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

Copy the Story Link

Driver gets 3 years in prison for crash that killed several Maine Maritime students