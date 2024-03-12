Jay recognizes resident for her dedication to the community, veterans

Mar. 12—JAY — Janice Sweeney was recognized Monday night by the town with the 2024 Spirit of America Foundation Tribute for her decadeslong volunteerism and community service.

Over 30 people attended the ceremony at Spruce Mountain Elementary School where Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere read the municipal resolution honoring her.

When LaFreniere said Sweeney's name, John Dube, senior vice commander at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 in Jay, offered his arm to Sweeney to escort her to the podium.

"Whereas, Janice Sweeney has been a lifelong member of this community for over 70 years beginning her work as a volunteer while attending Jay High School in the early '70s working in the snack shack at athletic games," LaFreniere said. "... Janice Sweeney has never stopped volunteering and now heads up a team at the VFW Post 3335 hosting Friday night takeout dinners to raise money for veteran and community programs and volunteering 20 hours a week as the kitchen and bar manager at the VFW."

Sweeney also volunteers at the "Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Food Cupboard and participates in hosting free dinners at the St. Rose Community Center in Jay. She also serves on the local board of Special Olympics raising significant funds through large yard sales," according to the resolution.

"The Select Board of the town, in sincere gratitude and appreciation, that Janice Sweeney is hereby recognized for her exemplary citizenship and outstanding achievement and honor brought upon this community, with the 2024 Town of Jay Spirit of America Foundation Tribute," LaFreniere said.

The crowd gave Sweeney a standing ovation.

"I would like to thank everybody for being here. I did not know I had that many friends," she said after the presentation.

Sweeney was recognized as one of 10 Mainers to Be Thankful For in 2023 in the Sun Journal.

Every year the Spirit of America Foundation Tribute is presented in the name of 100-plus Maine municipalities. In many, Boards of Selectmen choose their town's recipient and honor them.

