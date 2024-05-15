Jay Middle School PE teacher jailed on allegations of soliciting a minor

JAY, Okla – A Jay middle school baseball coach and a physical education teacher remains in jail held on a complaint of soliciting a minor.

John Robert Downs, 25, of Grove, was arrested at his residence on a complaint of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. No details of his arrest were available late Tuesday night.

Downs is expected to be charged in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court.

According to the Jay Public School website, Downs is a coach at the upper elementary campus. Sources close to the investigation say Downs is a middle school baseball coach and part-time middle school physical education teacher.

An Oklahoma County judge issued a five-year protective order against Downs in September for stalking, online records show.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

