Jay Janek awarded Officer of the Year

Mar. 25—Jay Janek, of the Ashtabula Police Department, was awarded the District 7 Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars Officer of the Year on Saturday night at the VFW in Solon.

Janek is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a member of the Ashtabula American Legion post #103.

The award highlights his 34 years in law enforcement and service to the community.

He worked for the city of Canfield for two years, for the Conneaut Police Department for seven, and for the Ashtabula Police Department for 26 years.

"We're very pleased that Ptl. Janek is being recognized with this well deserved and prestigious honor," said Police Chief Robert Stell.

Throughout his long career, he's received multiple awards.

Janek said he has received two Life Saving Awards, was named as Officer of the Year for Ashtabula in 2005, and received the Medal of Valor award in 2013 for his actions during an active shooter incident at the Hiawatha Baptist Church on Easter Sunday.

Janek served in the Ashtabula department as a field training officer, firearms instructor, SWAT officer and detective.

"We're very proud of his many years of service with the APD," Stell said.