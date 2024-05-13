'Jaw Dropped In Horror': Trump's Praise Of Fictional Serial Killer Has People Worried

Donald Trump over the weekend went on a bizarre tangent about fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter as he tried to demonize undocumented immigrants.

The former president claimed other countries are “emptying out” their jails and mental institutions and sending those people over the border.

Then he took a turn.

″‘Silence of the Lamb!‘” he said at a rally in New Jersey on Saturday. “Has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs?’”

He was referring to the 1991 horror film, based on the novel of the same name, about fictional serial killer/cannibal Hannibal Lecter, a role that won Anthony Hopkins an Oscar.

“The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner,” Trump said, adding:

“Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner’ as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations! The late, great Hannibal Lecter. We have people that are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted, and we can’t let this happen. They’re destroying our country.”

Trump has occasionally name-checked Hannibal Lecter at his rallies, although his latest rambling appearance ― which included a reference to “President Jimmy Connors” (Carter); attacks on windmills and electric cars; and an appearance by registered sex offender and football great Lawrence Taylor, who gave Trump his endorsement ― fired up his critics on social media:

The whole world is jaw dropped in horror at what is happening here https://t.co/BB8t4Vah61 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 12, 2024

Wishing the late, great Hannibal Lecter a Happy Mothers Day! — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 12, 2024

Sometimes, I sit back and marvel that so much of this cultural chaos is over this man. THIS is the guy the GOP thought was worth accommodating, praising, worshipping, obeying. https://t.co/N92yRk9xjg — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) May 12, 2024

.@realDonaldTrump you know the “late, great” and “wonderful” (seriously ?!?) Hannibal Lecter was a cannibalistic serial killer, right? But more importantly, HE IS NOT REAL. 🤦🏽♂️

This is who MAGA Republicans want for the presidency—a man who idolizes an imaginary serial killer. https://t.co/huAqW3LsRt — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 12, 2024

This is awful — once again dehumanizing migrants comparing them to Hannibal Lecter



All I see 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/u3PGj2J9mO — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) May 11, 2024

At what other moment in American history could a presidential candidate praise a fictional serial killer, and inspire almost no reaction at all? https://t.co/rlnaFzPlWx — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) May 12, 2024

Many people like to dump on President Connors, but I will say this about Jimmy: He would never have had Hannibal Lecter over to his golf club for dinner. As his vice president Walter McEnroe would have said, you cannot be serious. https://t.co/LQ2Xc6Fl0R — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 12, 2024

Donald Trump and Hannibal Lecter have one thing in common…they both like quid pro quos.

I’m surprised Trump is not serving fava beans and a nice Chianti at all of his rallies.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qgAPRXLy9x — UrbanistaRamon (@UrbanistaRamon) May 12, 2024

Oh my dear God. This man is running for President of the United States.



And we are allowing it.



I have absolutely no idea how to explain this to future generations. https://t.co/mQLt22qUAD — Rick ☆ ™ (@RickChapterTwo) May 12, 2024

If President Biden spent a bunch of time praising Hannibal Lecter during the same speech in which he confused Jimmy Connors for President Jimmy Carter, the press would STILL be talking about it.



Remember that none of this fire hose of insanity is normal. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) May 13, 2024

I’ve seen enough. We need to check for brain worms. https://t.co/67GOSECvDk — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) May 12, 2024

Trump benefits greatly from the fact the media treats his speeches like glorified wrestling promos b/c if Joe Biden dropped this mishmash of word salad incoherence the New York Times would wallpaper its home page with stories about him being in the early stages of dementia. https://t.co/OiMmlJpoJC — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) May 12, 2024