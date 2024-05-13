'Jaw Dropped In Horror': Trump's Praise Of Fictional Serial Killer Has People Worried

Donald Trump over the weekend went on a bizarre tangent about fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter as he tried to demonize undocumented immigrants.

The former president claimed other countries are “emptying out” their jails and mental institutions and sending those people over the border.

Then he took a turn.

″‘Silence of the Lamb!‘” he said at a rally in New Jersey on Saturday. “Has anyone ever seen ‘The Silence of the Lambs?’”

He was referring to the 1991 horror film, based on the novel of the same name, about fictional serial killer/cannibal Hannibal Lecter, a role that won Anthony Hopkins an Oscar.

“The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner,” Trump said, adding:

“Remember the last scene? ‘Excuse me, I’m about to have a friend for dinner’ as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations! The late, great Hannibal Lecter. We have people that are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted, and we can’t let this happen. They’re destroying our country.”

Trump has occasionally name-checked Hannibal Lecter at his rallies, although his latest rambling appearance ― which included a reference to “President Jimmy Connors” (Carter); attacks on windmills and electric cars; and an appearance by registered sex offender and football great Lawrence Taylor, who gave Trump his endorsement ― fired up his critics on social media: