Javier Milei shuts down Argentina’s largest public news agency for spreading ‘propaganda’

Javier Milei addressed Congress on Friday, a chamber he has referred to as a "nest of rats" - GETTY IMAGES

Argentina’s president vowed to shut down the country’s largest public news service for spreading “propaganda” in a fiery speech to Congress on Friday.

Setting out his legislative ambitions for his first term, Javier Milei pledged to “speed up” his plans to overhaul the country and solve its economic crisis.

The controversial leader took office in December with a promise to take a “chainsaw” to the country’s status quo and he has previously referred to Congress as a “nest of rats”.

The speech underscored Mr Milei’s determination to push ahead with divisive economic reforms and austerity measures that have boosted markets but have sparked protests, including outside of Congress on Friday, and pushback among lawmakers.

Mr Milei announced to the chamber on Friday that he plans to shut down the public service Télam, the largest and most prestigious news agency in Argentina, as part of a wave of reforms targeting public bodies that he has accused of being “a covert propaganda ministry”.

“We will close the news agency Télam, which has been used as a Kirchnerist propaganda agency for the last decades,” Mr Milei told lawmakers, referring to former president Cristina Kirchner.

Anti-Milei protesters demonstrate in Buenos Aires on Friday over the president's plans to cut subsidies for students using public transport - AP

Last week he announced the closure of the National Institute against Discrimination, Xenophobia and Racism, which he branded the “thought police” and on Thursday he banned the use of “Marxist” gender-neutral language in government documents.

In his first interview after being elected, Mr Milei pledged to shutter Argentina’s public media, whom he has accused of encouraging Leftist political activism.

The 53-year-old had sought to privatise Télam as part of his “omnibus” package that was blocked in Congress last month.

Télam, which provides news and photographs to media outlets in Argentina, confirmed the closure on its website minutes after Mr Milei’s announcement.

Analysts have warned that many small news outlets rely on Télam for trustworthy information and news-gathering. The agency, which runs as a state-owned limited company, was set up in 1945 by President Juan Perón, then the labour secretary.

We won’t back down, says president

Mr Milei struck an aggressive tone as he addressed lawmakers in a state-of-the-union style address on Friday, challenging them to pass a new package of bills after the failure of his “omnibus” reforms that had last month provoked violent protests in the capital, Buenos Aires.

“We won’t back down, we’re going to keep pushing forward,” Mr Milei said. “Whether that’s by law, presidential decree or by modifying regulations.”

Mr Milei’s proposals include slashing government spending on politicians, including benefits such as private jets.

He would also cut federally-provided perks for politicians convicted of corruption a second time, he said.

Mr Milei has frequently clashed with those he regards as the political elite and paints them as the “caste” who enjoy excessive job perks.

Inflation passes 250pc

Inflation in Argentina is at more than 250 per cent and has been exacerbated since December after Mr Milei devalued the peso.

The policy has pushed up poverty levels to almost 60 per cent, raising tensions among workers and unions – with Mr Milei vowing on Friday to limit terms of union leaders – and prompting more strikes and protests.

“If we don’t change the economic model from the very roots, then Argentina has no future,” Mr Milei said.

He added he would send a bill to penalise anyone – including a president, economy minister or lawmaker – who signed off on financing a fiscal deficit by printing more money.

Mr Milei, pausing frequently amid cheers from his bloc, told Congress that if they opposed him in his bid for change, they would face a “different type of animal”.

He then took a more conciliatory tone in addressing local governors as he proposed a 10-point “social pact” to be agreed on May 25, asking them to move past recent pain points.

The pact, which is dependent on the passage of Mr Milei’s reform and a fiscal overhaul, includes a “re-discussion” of the “extortionate” framework of distributing tax funds between the federal government and the provinces, Mr Milei said.

Last month, the oil-and-gas-rich provinces in the south and the powerful Buenos Aires province threatened to cut energy supplies and to take their complaints to the Supreme Court after the central government held back funds, citing debts owed.

