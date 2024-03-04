Javier Ambler manslaughter trial: medical examiner says officers contributed to Ambler's death

Testimony is continuing for the second week in the trial against former Williamson County sheriff's deputies J.J. Johnson and Zach Camden, who are accused of manslaughter in the 2019 death of Javier Ambler II.

6Ambler, a 40-year-old father of two, died on March 28, 2019. After a 20-minute vehicle chase that began when Ambler failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic, Johnson and Camden used Tasers on Ambler multiple times while they attempted to forcibly restrain him. On body-worn camera footage, Ambler can be heard shouting that he had a heart condition and could not breathe. He died moments later.

7The encounter was captured by crews from the A&E reality show "Live PD," who were in both Camden's and Johnson's patrol vehicles. The case led Texas to ban partnerships between law enforcement and reality television shows.

8Johnson and Camden face up to 20 years in prison.

Last week, jurors watched dashboard and body-worn camera footage of deputies' pursuit of Ambler and the ensuing struggle. They also heard from "Live PD" crew members who recorded the encounter.

During his opening remarks at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Monday, February 26, 2024, prosecutor Dexter Gilford holds a photo of Javier Ambler and his family.

Medical examiner says "forcible restraint" contributed to Ambler's death

On Monday morning, Travis County medical examiner Keith Pinckard gave jurors an overview of Ambler's autopsy report and discussed how officers' attempt to handcuff Ambler could have contributed to his death.

Pinckard testified that his office had attributed Ambler's death to congestive heart failure and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, “in combination with forcible restraint." While officers attempted to handcuff Ambler, they deployed their Tasers and pinned him to ground on his stomach.

"Those events were simply too much for his heart to take," Pinckard testified.

Medical examiners labeled Ambler's death as a homicide, which describes deaths in which the "actions of other people play a role," Pinckard said. The medical examiner's office does not make findings of wrongdoing.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Ken Ervin suggested that, given Ambler's health conditions, it was difficult to know what, precisely, caused his death.

Ervin asked Pinckard, "Can you testify to a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Mr. Ambler would have lived had Mr. Camden and Mr. Johnson stopped their efforts to restrain Mr. Ambler after Mr. Ambler first said ‘I can’t breathe?'"

"No," Pinckard said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Javier Ambler trial: officer conduct contributed to death, ME says