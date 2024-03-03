Jasper County Republicans gather for Presidential Primary Caucus

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Over 600 Jasper County Republicans gathered inside the Joplin Family Worship Center, this morning – where the Jasper County Republican Primary Caucus was held.

“This is totally new for me,” said Becky Brannock, Jasper County Resident.

For several of those who participated in the Missouri Republican Presidential Primary Caucus in Jasper County – this was their first-ever experience voting in a caucus format.

“I’m proud that I’m American, that I get a voice in this election. And this is how we do it,” said Rita Peabody, Jasper County Resident.

The overwhelming majority voted for Donald Trump as the presidential primary candidate.

Both Nikki Haley and David Stuckenberge were nominated – but had much fewer votes.

“It seems a little strange today to have signs for the presidential candidate that you’re you know, you are voting for and you’re sitting in that section. That was just a little strange to me today because I’m used to going and going to a voting booth and privately being able to make my voice heard,” said Brannock.

“I think it’s good, but I would just rather go in August and vote in the primary and be done with it, especially when it’s the candidates are so close. And we I’m pretty confident Trump’s going to win the primary,” said Peabody.

All three candidates were sectioned off in parts of the room – where voters would gather to voice their choice.

“The Republicans have a caucus every four years, regardless if it’s a presidential preference primary or not. We do that more to get the word out that we have a slate of 19 delegates and 19 alternates to go to the congressional convention and also to the state convention,” said Alan Griffin, Jasper County Republican Central Committee Chair.

SWMO Republican Presidential Primary Caucus Results

