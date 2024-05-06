Jasper County EMA director says community resilience is evident after storms

May 6—Jasper County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamey Robinson said despite the damages to a two-mile stretch of area east of Monroe — which was caused by April 26 storms in Jasper County — the community's resilience is evident, and thankfully there were no displacements that occurred.

Other areas throughout Iowa and Nebraska saw extensive damages from high speed winds and tornadoes. In the area by Monroe, Robinson said the damage included downed trees and power lines, roof damage to homes and extensive damage to outbuildings. Some areas were hit harder than others.

Immediately following the storms two weekends ago, Robinson issued a press release detailing the impact of the storms in Jasper County. Homes were largely spared, he said, and there was only one reported injury. Since the storms, Jasper County EMA had been in close contact with National Weather Service.

"We want to thank all the responders who responded last night, with so many different storms verging on Jasper County," Robinson said in the April 27 release. "Also, thank those who came out this morning, assisting in response efforts and conducting assessments, including MidAmerican Energy as they restore power."

Robinson finished the press release by urging others to move forward and remain vigilant, especially as more storms were predicted. Jasper County EMA encouraged everyone to stay informed, have emergency plans in place and be prepared to take action if needed. Sign up for alerts at http://bit.ly/JasperAlerts.

"Jasper County is a resilient community, and together we'll weather any storm that comes our way," Robinson said in the press release, which was posted on Facebook and shared by local leaders and online neighborhood watch groups. "Let's stay united and focused on keeping each other safe."

In a follow-up with Newton News, Robinson suggested there is nothing minor when it comes to storm damage. Even if it involves one house, to him, that is still someone's livelihood. Which is why Robinson has tried to keep current information pushed out to the public via Facebook.

EMA typically responds to storm situations by coordinating with local government agencies, utility companies and emergency services. Following the storm, Jasper County EMA worked with other response partners and participated in the incident command post established by the Monroe Fire Department.

Robinson also worked with law enforcement and emergency responders to ensure no one was trapped or injured.

With storm season upon us, Robinson recommended residents to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates through reliable sources. He also said it is a good idea to prepare emergency kits with essentials like water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid supplies and important documents.

Robinson said to identify safe places in homes to take shelter during storms and to consider evacuation routes if you live a flood-prone area. Trimming trees on a regular basis is also good preparation, along with securing loose objects that could easily become projectiles in high winds.

Here is how Robinson recommends you stay informed during storm season:

—Sign up for Jasper Alerts at http://bit.ly/JasperAlerts.

—Use mobile weather apps to provide ongoing updates and alerts.

—Following local TV and radio stations for live updates during severe weather.

—Frequently check Jasper County EMA's Facebook page for updates.

"Staying proactive and prepared is key to dealing with severe weather effectively," Robinson said. "Know the plan before the event. Even if you are at a sporting event or a child's function, people need to get into the habit of evaluating the area and deciding the best course of action."

Sharing information and developing plans with kids and family members is also a good course of action. Even a plan as simple meeting at the car if something happens can prove effective. Keeping everyone on the same page is important. So, again, it all comes down to communication and preparation.

"Always prioritize safety and ensure you have multiple ways to receive timely and accurate information," Robinson said.