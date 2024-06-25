Jasper County Council hires legal counsel to challenge treasurer’s lawsuit

Jasper County Council has hired legal counsel as of Tuesday, about two weeks after the county’s treasurer filed a petition for a Writ of Mandamus with the South Carolina Supreme Court for access to 73 bank accounts he claims were hidden from him. If the writ cited is granted by a judge, the ruling would force leaders in Jasper County to comply with the treasurer’s demand for access.

The county’s legal counsel, which is unknown as of Tuesday, was hired to challenge first-term Jasper County treasurer Michael Skinner’s filing and to initiate an investigation into his use of county funds to engage legal representation for this matter, according to a press release by Bland Richter Law Firm, Skinner’s attorneys.

In response to the county’s decision, Skinner’s attorney’s have agreed to modify their service terms to be similar to those of the lawyers hired by the county, according to the press release.

“We understand the importance of responsible fiscal management and transparency, and we will do our level best to ensure that the residents of Jasper County are not unduly burdened by legal costs,” Skinner’s attorney Ronnie Richter said. “Our firm is committed to providing the necessary legal support to the Jasper County Treasurer while ensuring that the terms of our engagement are fair and equitable.”

Skinner said if he were granted access to the county’s bank accounts, he would withdraw his petition.

The county council did not respond to multiple calls as of Tuesday evening.