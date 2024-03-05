Jasper County Coroner resigns, commissioners name James Harrison as acting coroner

Mar. 5—CARTHAGE, Mo. — Randy Nace resigned as Jasper County Coroner and will be replaced at least for now with the only person who has filed to run for the position in November.

Jasper County Commissioners voted to accept Nace's resignation at their regular meeting Tuesday and voted to appoint James Harrison as acting coroner pending the governor's appointment to the position.

Western District Commissioner Darieus Adams said Nace had accepted a new full-time job and had to give up the coroner's position.

Harrison, a former Carthage City Council member and current chairman of the Jasper County 911 Emergency Services board of directors, has been serving as a deputy coroner under Nace and said he was happy to accept the position.

Filing for the August primary and November election that will fill the job for the next four years opened on Feb. 27 and will continue through 5 p.m. Tuesday March 26.

"I want to thank Randy for what he did for the coroner's office," Harrison said on Tuesday. "With me being a deputy coroner he's taught me a lot so I can step into that role pretty easily. The Coroner's office is a pretty time-demanding job so I am glad for the opportunity. I'm glad the county put its trust in me to make sure that job runs as smoothly as it has been."

In other business, commissioners:

— Voted to sign over the deed to the property at 2600 Grant Ave. to Fair Acres Family Y. For the past 40 years, the Y has leased the property under a 99-year agreement from the county and built its main fitness center and offices there. After selling two parcels of the land — one to Arvest Bank more than a decade ago and one more recently to a company building a car wash — the county decided to make permanent the 99-year leases to the Y and to the city of Carthage for the land that once held the Fair Acres Farm, the county's home for the indigent.

The Y is getting the property it sits on and a strip of property between the Y and the car wash. The city will get the majority of the property between the businesses on Grant and River streets where a park and sports complex now sit.

Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the city and county are close to closing the deal to transfer the land Carthage is using to the city.

— Agreed to a proclamation declaring March 3-9 as Thank A Farmer Week.

— Heard that the Missouri Supreme Court had presented two awards to the Jasper County Court system — the Permanence Award for timely resolution of juvenile court cases and the Daniel O'Toole Award that recognizes the circuit's swift clearance of cases.