Jason Parkin's Sunday Night Forecast
Jason Parkin's Sunday Night Forecast
Jalen Brunson landed awkwardly after taking a shot on the Knicks' first possession of the game on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.
The fifth-ranked Hokies lost their best player to an apparent leg injury in Sunday's season finale against Virginia.
Tension continues to swirl around F1's top team and driver as unanswered questions remain around team principal Christian Horner.
Tari Eason hasn’t played since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin.
Daylen Lile tumbled headfirst over the outfield wall while trying to make a catch Saturday afternoon and had to be stretchered off the field.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
In the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that Apple is planning to announce its new products on its website instead of hosting a spring event. Apple is expected to unveil new iPads, MacBook Airs and more.
A class action complaint filed in California on Friday accuses Apple of stifling competition in the cloud storage space for its devices, allowing iCloud to become the dominant choice.
These high-end headphones come with an equally high-end discount. Score them now for $150 off.
'It’s digital and has a night light, so when I walk into the bathroom at night, I know exactly what time it is,' said the Queen of Country.
A 1974 Ford 3/4-ton F-250 pickup with big-block V8 and manual transmission, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
This week: Lenovo’s concept laptop looks like a Star Trek prop, Nintendo steps up its fight against game piracy, The Barbie phone debuts at MWC 2024.
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Apologies for being out last week — a cold got the best of me, but I’m back and here to talk about the fact that shutting down startups is big business, Stripe’s new valuation, Klarna’s latest AI update and more. Last week, I wrote about two startups — Sunset and SimpleClosure — that help other startups shut down, raising capital. You can hear Alex Wilhelm and I discuss both topics on Friday's Equity Podcast episode.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
The Lotus Emeya concludes winter testing and gets unique kit compared to the Electre SUV, like a 55-inch HUD and a larger rear spoiler for more downforce.
See why Amazon shoppers are going bonkers for this denim shirt.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
High interest rates are tipping the calculation back in favor of homebuyers claiming the mortgage interest deduction.