Who is Jason Palmer? What to know about the American Samoan pick for president

States like California, Virginia and Hawaii weren't the only ones holding elections on Super Tuesday; voters in U.S. territories also made their way to the polls on March 5 to cast their ballots for president.

In American Samoa, a group of seven islands and atolls in the South Pacific Ocean, voters have chosen 52-year-old Jason Palmer as their Democratic nominee over incumbent President Joe Biden with a decisive 51-40 vote.

So, who exactly is Jason Palmer?

An entrepreneur based in Baltimore, Maryland, Palmer has spent his career working at the intersection of education and technology, and previously served as a director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

More: Super Tuesday live results: Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Vermont's Republican primary

At 52, Palmer is the youngest Democratic presidential candidate in the race and one of the youngest candidates overall. He was also the first candidate to release an AI campaign video that responds to voter questions, and remains the only candidate to strongly advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"My campaign is rooted in conscious capitalism, modernizing our government, and harnessing America's talent on the global stage," Palmer said in a Nov. 2023 press release announcing his bid for president. "I have been called the purple candidate and embrace the moniker proudly since I firmly believe our platform's values can and should transcend party affiliation."

According to a press release from his campaign, Palmer has qualified for the presidential race in 16 states and territories, American Samoa included. He is also the only presidential candidate to have campaigned in the territory during the 2024 election.

Washington D.C. is long overdue for a president who will be an advocate for American Samoa. The Meet & Greet in Malaeimi was a perfect way to learn more about what locals need the most. As a Democratic Candidate on the ballot, I’m here for the fight #AmericanSamoa #JasonPalmer pic.twitter.com/uDcZBTXG2r — Jason Palmer (@educationpalmer) March 4, 2024

This is also not the first time residents of the territory have chosen an unconventional presidential candidate: During the 2020 Democratic caucus, candidate Michael Bloomberg was the favored candidate.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Who is Jason Palmer, the Democratic American Samoan pick for president