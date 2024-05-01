Jason Kramer of Lancaster facing drug charges in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY − Jason Kramer of Lancaster has been charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, detectives assigned to the CODE Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of transporting illegal narcotics Monday afternoon in New Lexington. K-9 Bruno was deployed and detected the presence of illegal narcotics inside the vehicle. During the search officers discovered the suspected methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol.

Kramer was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Jason Kramer facing drug charges in Perry County