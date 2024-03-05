Jason Kolousek 'easily gives 300%' to Wessington Springs and is honored as High School Principal of the Year

Mar. 4—WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. — Somewhere along his educational path, Jason Kolousek realized he enjoyed being in the classroom.

After graduating from Wessington Springs High School in 1992, he found himself in more classrooms at Dakota State University, the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Dakota Wesleyan University. Eventually he was at the head of a classroom teaching in White Lake before returning to his hometown, where he eventually took over the position of high school principal.

And now he's been named the South Dakota High School principal of the year by the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals.

"Having your colleagues recognize you in that way — it's a nice feeling," Kolousek told the Mitchell Republic recently, "and I have a lot of respect for all the principals that I work with and greatly appreciate the help they provide me."

The Principal of the Year program reinforces the organization's commitment to supporting "great leaders in every school committed to the success of each student," according to a press release on the award. The program elevates the principalship by identifying and honoring models of principal leadership.

The program also recognizes outstanding middle school level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

He said his time in the education profession has gone quickly, but it's been a rich, rewarding experience so far, especially his time at Wessington Springs, where he gets to provide guidance to another generation of young students coming up in the world.

"It's been really fast, it's hard to believe it's been 20 years," Kolousek said. "I work with people I'm comfortable with and that have the same ideals and want the same accomplishments for our students. I think that's what's kept me here."

Moving from teacher to administrator is a natural, common progression for education professionals and Kolousek said it has been both a rewarding and challenging experience. In assuming a top leadership role in the district, Kolousek said time management has been an important part of the transition.

And so has learning to adjust on the fly. When an idea doesn't pan out, he makes a point to find out why and how to improve that idea.

"One of the biggest challenges is time. Time to do everything how it should be done. Time to adhere to all the student and staff needs," Kolousek said. "And then learning from mistakes, I've made plenty in my time, and having to grow through those."

Kolousek serves in the principal role for Wessington Springs, but he also still finds himself teaching the occasional class. He introduces seventh-graders in the district to the importance of keyboarding, a skill that will help them craft those all-important term papers and other assignments.

Watching students progress from hunting and pecking to being skilled typists is just one way Kolousek sees students grow and mature in their studies, as well as their social and emotional skills. Witnessing the switch that occurs from young learners to mature young adults ready to take their position in the world is one of the aspects of his work that he enjoys most.

"Just seeing the students progress and grow. Obviously they physically grow, but also emotionally and in what they're able to accomplish," Kolousek said. "At the middle school and high school, it's neat because they come in as seventh graders and they don't know everything, even though they think they do. And then to see them leave as seniors that are accomplishing things and doing so much (is rewarding.)"

Kolousek also serves as bus supervisor, activities director and girls basketball coach for the district, allowing him another chance to watch students learn and grow, in this case in their extracurricular activities.

Michael Ormsmith, superintendent for the Wessington Springs School District, praised Kolousek for his work with the district and singled out the many hats he wears and the hours he devotes to improving the educational experience of district students. He even takes on the task of actually getting students to school by organizing and driving bus routes.

"The students and staff in Wessington Springs are fortunate to have Mr. Kolousek as their principal. He devotes countless hours working behind the scenes making sure the students have every possible opportunity to succeed," Ormsmith said. "As in many places, this year has been particularly difficult with transportation within the district. Mr. Kolousek not only organizes long bus routes over a large district, he often drives multiple routes each week to help get our students to and from school. Many people give 100% to their work, but with all that Mr. Kolousek does for us he easily gives 300%."

In addition to Kolousek being named High School Principal of the Year, the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals also named Amanda Olinger, of Harrisburg East Middle School as Assistant Principal of the Year and Todd Foster, of Brookings Mickelson Middle School, as Middle School Principal of the Year.

It all adds up to a lot of work, but Kolousek said he has no intention of stepping back from the role or his responsibilities within the district anytime soon. There is too much to look forward to as students progress through their studies on their way to the next phase in their lives, he said.

"Right now the seniors are working hard to finish up their requirements and getting ready for graduation. (I'm looking forward to) continuing to work with students as we get busy with a number of different activities that we have going on, and looking forward to some nice weather and some of the activities we have in the spring that will get us outside," Kolousek said.