Jason Hudiburg, son of Texas car dealership mogul, charged in wife’s stabbing death

The son of former North Texas car dealer Robert Hudiburg has been arrested and charged in the Tuesday stabbing death of his wife, Cathy Jones-Hudiburg, according to police in Colleyville.

Jason Phillip Hudiburg, 57, is charged with murder in Jones-Hudiburg’s death. Tarrant County Jail records show he is in the jail’s custody but note has has posted $200,000 bond. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined Jones-Hudiburg, also 57, died due to a stab wound to the neck. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were sent to the 6700 block of St. Moritz Parkway around 4 p.m. Tuesday to find Jones-Hudiburg on the floor, unconcious with stab wounds, police wrote in a news release. Officers were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Medics responded to the scene and determined that the stab wound was fatal. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jason Hudiburg was arrested after initial investigation and interviews, according to police. Colleyville police and North Richland Hills crime scene investigators are still processing the scene, but authorities in Colleyville said the stabbing death was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Robert Hudiburg, who died in 2020, owned Hudiburg Chevrolet in North Richland Hills until 2002, when he sold the company to AutoTrader. He continued to run Hudiburg Management LTD in Hurst after selling his car dealership.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.