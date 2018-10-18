    Jason Chaffetz Mocks Elizabeth Warren With Native American Statue Photo, Twitter Flips

    David Moye

    Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) might have set himself up for selfie-inflicted damage Thursday.

    Now a Fox News contributor, he posted a photo on Twitter that mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

    His post was in reference to her recent release of DNA test results that showed, as she has long claimed, evidence of a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago.

    Many Twitter users found the photo evidence that Chaffetz has a serious personality defect: casual racism.

    Chaffetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.