Jason Chaffetz Mocks Elizabeth Warren With Native American Statue Photo, Twitter Flips

Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) might have set himself up for selfie-inflicted damage Thursday.

Now a Fox News contributor, he posted a photo on Twitter that mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

At Disneyland today with Senator Elizabeth Warren pic.twitter.com/37rvaSOVGl

— Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 18, 2018

His post was in reference to her recent release of DNA test results that showed, as she has long claimed, evidence of a Native American ancestor six to 10 generations ago.

Many Twitter users found the photo evidence that Chaffetz has a serious personality defect: casual racism.

This is what open racism looks like in Trump’s America. #Disgracefulhttps://t.co/UauSBya0A1

— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 18, 2018

This fucking dumbass has-been nothing burger doesn't even sense the racism in his lame attempt to be funny.

— Count Shoqula (@Shoq) October 18, 2018

A trio of jokes:

-It’s hard to say which of you is more wooden.

-Why are you at Disneyland and Senator Warren is in DC? She’s the one who still has a job.

-One of the people in this photo is a dinosauric relic of American racism, best forgotten. The other is a cigar store statue.

— The Pickity Witch (@ScorpioUndone) October 18, 2018

At Disneyland today with Rep. Jason Chaffetz pic.twitter.com/TsWBq7Qc5l

— Dano Colon (@Dano_Colon) October 18, 2018

Meanwhile in North Dakota, Republican-backed voter ID requirements are attempting to suppress the Native American vote.

— Brian Dennis (@_bdennis) October 18, 2018

Chaffetz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.