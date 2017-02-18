Jason Chaffetz and Mitch McConnell are the new 'Hardy Boys' except much worse

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has been doing a really great job not investigating some of the major controversies surrounding the Trump White House.

Mitch McConnell, the Majority Leader of the Senate, has also impressively managed to avoid publicly denouncing or questioning even the most flagrantly unconstitutional executive orders signed by the POTUS.

With their impressive the-opposite-of-mystery-solving skills on full display for the American public, we thought it'd be fitting to reimagine the two GOP leaders as the straight-laced Hardy Boys.

Combining their powerful detective minds, Mitch and Jason can ignore basically anything that happens.

"The Town Hall Mystery"

Image: max knoblauch

"The Mystery of Nope Shut Up There Is Nothing To Investigate Here"

Image: Max knoblauch

"The Mystery of Just Hangin' Out, Not Solving Anything"

Image: Max knoblauch

The next installment can't come soon enough!