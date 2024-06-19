Jason Blair, Nick Pokorny forced into runoff for Oklahoma House District 53

Jason Blair and Nick Pokorny were forced into a runoff in Tuesday's primary for Oklahoma House District 53 after none of the four candidates earned more than 50% of the vote. Pokorny received 32.39% of the vote and Blair received 33.25%.

Blair, who works as an insurance salesman, has spent 15 years on the Moore City Council. Pokorny is a 33-year-old businessman who is vice chair of the Cleveland County Republican Party. They defeated Heather Boss and Katherine Stehno in the June 18 primary.

The Moore-area district has been represented by term-limited Republican Mark McBride since 2012.

McBride, the Oklahoma House's Assistant Majority Floor Leader, leads the state House Appropriations subcommittee on education. He's been front and center for the last year and a half in criticizing how state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, also a Republican, is running the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

All four of the candidates to succeed McBride — Jason Blair, Heather Boss, Nick Pokorny and Kathren Stehno ― acknowledge the attention McBride’s efforts have brought to their district, which encompasses most of Moore and parts of southwest Oklahoma City.

Nick Pokorny, candidate for House District 53 seat.

The winner of the Aug. 27 runoff election will serve in the next Legislature, as no Democrats or independents filed for the seat.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma election results: Blair, Pokorny in runoff for District 53