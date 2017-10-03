Jason Aldean Going Through 'Lots of Emotions' After Vegas Shooting, Fears Raising Kids in 'Scary' World

Country star Jason Aldean says “something has changed in this country” amid the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, during which he was performing at the Route 91 Harvest music festival Sunday night.

Aldean scrambled off stage as gunshots rang out during the Las Vegas festival, leaving at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Aldean took to Instagram to share his thoughts in the wake of the tragedy.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others,” Aldean wrote. “I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see.”

The country star went on to discuss his fear of raising his children in “what the world is becoming” and urged Americans to unify.

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” Aldean wrote. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!

Authorities are still searching for answers as to why 64-year-old Stephen Paddock would open fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Paddock smashed two windows in his hotel suite and began firing into the crowd below just after 10 p.m., reports said.

The former accountant later killed himself before police could reach him. Authorities found 23 weapons in Paddock’s hotel room, including a handgun and numerous rifles.

Aldean said he has no idea what would cause someone to do such a thing, but that his heart is with all of those affected.

“Just know [you] all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate,” he said.

