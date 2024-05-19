Jasmine Crockett backs claim calling Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘racist’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) on Sunday defended her claim that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) comments toward her during a House committee meeting were “racist.”

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crockett explained her remarks in response to Greene saying, “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading” during a committee hearing on Thursday.

“MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, 'Oh, she’s Black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto,'” Crockett told host Jake Tapper. “It is buying into a racist trope.”

Women of all colors wear false eyelashes, Crockett said, but the issue was with Greene specifically targeting her.

Crockett said that although she signed up to be a member of Congress, it didn’t mean she had to walk into a position where she was “disrespected.”



The House Oversight Committee panel had gathered to discuss contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland, a target of House Republicans, but quickly erupted into chaos when members began attacking each other over their physical appearance and intelligence.

Crockett responded by, without naming her, assailing Greene’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body.”

Earlier on the show, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) called it “absurd” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez implied he was a bully after his comments on the rowdy interaction.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile offered advice to Crockett: “Don’t take the bait.”