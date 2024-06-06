Jared Moskowitz Clowns James Comer With Totally 'Great' Biden Answer

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) mocked House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) as he sarcastically gave his evaluation of the GOP’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

“It’s going great for Comer. I mean, everything I read, it’s just going so well for him,” Moskowitz told Fox News’ Chad Pergram outside the U.S. Capitol.

“James, keep doing what you’re doing, James. It’s going great.”

The Florida Democrat trolled Comer over Republican efforts to impeach Biden, who has been accused of benefiting from his son’s foreign business dealings, despite no hard evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

“Mr. Moskowitz, where are we in the impeachment investigation? They started this 11 months —,” Pergram asked.

“Is that still going on?” Moskowitz replied.

“That’s the point,” Pergram said.

Moskowitz clownedthe Kentucky Republican about the impeachment inquiry on the same day that GOP lawmakers sent criminal referrals to the Justice Department to recommend charges for Hunter Biden and James Biden, alleging they made false statements to Congress.

“This is not the end of our efforts to hold the Bidens accountable; it’s only the beginning,” said Comer in a statement.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney, slammed the referrals in a statement and called them “nothing more than a desperate attempt by Republicans to twist Hunter’s testimony so they can distract from their failed impeachment inquiry and interfere” with his federal gun trial beginning this week in Delaware.

