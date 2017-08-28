Jared Leto's Sequined Cape Will Distract You From Life For A Second

Not one to be upstaged, Jared Leto blinded us all with the brightness of a solar eclipse at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The 30 Seconds To Mars singer showed up on the “blue carpet” wearing a sequined cape over a floral blouse, a look almost flashy enough to distract from a significantly grown-out beard.

The band is at the awards to perform its new single, “Walk On Water.” In a pre-show interview, Leto hinted that there might be even more sartorial fireworks to come: “We will definitely have an outfit change, and that’s part of the surprise.”

Fingers crossed for more sequins.

View photos Shine on. (Frazer Harrison via Getty Images) More

View photos Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. (Rich Fury via Getty Images) More