Jared Kushner tells interns: We couldn’t collude with each other, let alone Russia

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner's was heard discussing the Middle East peace process and admitting there may be "no solution".

Mr Kushner's remarks to a group of interns in Washington were recorded and leaked to the media.

View photos White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said the team couldn't have colluded with Russia because the team was too dysfunctional Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite More

Mr Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, also told a group of congressional interns that the Trump campaign couldn't have colluded with Russia because the team was too dysfunctional and disorganised to coordinate with a foreign government.

The remarks on Monday came in response to a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign worked with Moscow.

ForeignPolicy.com first reported Mr Kushner's remarks, which were intended to be off the record. "They thought we colluded, but we couldn't even collude with our local offices," he said, according to the website.

A Democratic congressional aide knowledgeable of the meeting confirmed the accuracy of the remarks and others that Mr Kushner made. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity.

Mr Kushner also told the interns that the White House doesn't know where Mr Mueller's inquiry is headed.

He said he didn't think he'd embark on a career in government and politics after Trump's victorious White House bid so he didn't carefully track his contacts with foreign officials, which is required information on a security clearance application.

His meeting with the interns is part of a regular series in which guest speakers meet with them each year.

The organizers of the event initially asked the interns to write down their questions and Mr Kushner would randomly select them to answer.

But the congressional aide said Mr Kushner insisted on taking live questions and didn't hesitate to answer them.