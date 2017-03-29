Jared Kushner Takes On Powerful Roles In White House

Jared Kushner plays many roles: The son-in-law of President Donald Trump, husband of Ivanka Trump, as well as a senior White House advisor and shadow diplomat. The 36-year-old may very well be one of the most powerful people in Washington, D.C. despite having no political past aside from donating money to Democratic candidates.

In fact, Kushner has had such an influence in the White House he was scheduled to testify about his meetings with a Russian diplomat and banker in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Here's a brief history of Kushner's ascent to power.

Kushner’s paternal grandparents were Holocaust survivors who immigrated to the U.S from Poland in 1949. Kushner’s grandfather, Joseph Kushner, became a businessman, and since the 1940s, the Kushner family built a fortune on real estate and media.

Read: How Powerful Is Jared Kushner? Ivanka Trump's Husband Driving White House Foreign Policy For President

Jan. 10, 1981 — Jared Kushner is born. He is raised a Modern Orthodox Jew, the religion to which his future wife would convert later on.

1999 — Kushner graduated from the Frisch School, a private yeshiva school in New Jersey. That was also the year Kushner would begin studying at Harvard University — although there’s speculation that Kushner would not have gotten into to Harvard without the $2.5 million his father donated to the university in 1998.

Read: How Much Does Jared Kushner Make? Trump Taps Son-In-Law To Lead White House Office

2003 — Kushner graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in government. While in college, he started dabbling in the real estate business. He bought, renovated and sold buildings in Massachusetts, and ended up with a profit of more than $20 million, according to a report from The New Yorker.

March 4, 2005 — Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations. The New York Times described the elder Kushner as “one of the top Democratic donors in the country.”

“At twenty-four, Jared started running Kushner companies,” stated the New Yorker piece, although he wouldn’t officially become CEO of Kushner Companies until a few years later.

2006 — When Kushner was 25, he bought the New York Observer for $10 million. Under Kushner, it became profitable for the first time.

“Kushner’s Observer has lost virtually all of its cultural currency among New York’s elite, but the paper is now profitable and reporting traffic growth,” stated a 2016 Vanity Fair profile of Kushner.

2007 — Kushner graduated from the law school and the business school at New York University, where he earned both a M.B.A. and a J.D.

2008 — Kushner became CEO of Kushner Companies.

Oct. 25, 2009 — Kushner married Ivanka Trump. One of the guests was now-New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker — a Democrat. That’s because Kushner was a major backer of Booker, along with several New Jersey Democrats.

View photos Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner More

Photo: Reuters

June 16, 2015 — Trump announced his candidacy for president. From the beginning, Kushner masterminded the campaign’s social media strategy and pulled strings behind the scenes.