Jared Kushner Registered As A Female Voter In New York

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, senior adviser Jared Kushner (C) and economic adviser Gary Cohn (R) take part in a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 7, 2017.

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, was apparently registered as a female voter in New York, according to his public records from New York state voter information.

Registration records held by the New York State Board of Elections show that Kushner, married to first daughter Ivanka Trump, registered to vote in 2009 as a female, Wired first reported Wednesday.

The Hill reported that before 2009, Kushner’s New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as “unknown.”

The error was first spotted by Democratic opposition research group American Bridge, which was then published by the outlet.

"Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for the group, told Wired about the mistake.

"Would anyone but the president's son-in-law still have a West Wing job after repeated disclosure errors and a botched a security clearance form?" he added.

The news of Kushner having registered as a woman raised a few laughs and many an eyebrow on Twitter. Many mined the news to come out with hilarious memes, to mock Kushner, the president and his administration.

Neither Kushner nor the White House has commented on the incident.

This is not the first time that Kushner has been in the news because of tardy handling of important paperwork.

In July, the Washington Post's Matt Zapotosky reported that Kushner had to file updates to his national security questionnaire three times due to missing information.

Kushner's submitted the questionnaire first Jan. 18, but the form did not list his foreign contacts and had the dates of his graduate degrees and his father-in-law's address wrong.

He told congressional investigators that the mistakes were due to a “miscommunication” with his assistant.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka recently came under fire for occasionally using personal and private email accounts for correspondence with fellow administration officials, his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The irony of Kushner having registered to vote as a woman was also not lost on many, and they pointed out how Trump had said in January that three to five million people had voted illegally in the presidential election, emphasizing on voter fraud, which is yet to be confirmed.

The president also formed an advisory commission to focus on alleged electoral fraud; however, at least 20 states declined the commission's request for data on registered voters, including their names, addresses, and voting history.

"At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst it is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression," Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said at the time, according to the Independent.

It is still unclear whether Kushner's registration as a woman was intentional or a mistake. Kushner is said to have last voted on Nov. 8, 2016, the day of his father-in-law's election.

It is apparently unlikely that Kushner's inaccurate registration would count as voter fraud. According to Loyola Law School professor Justin Levitt, who spoke with Wired, fraud charges require "an intent to give the false information."

Related Articles