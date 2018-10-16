Jared Kushner 'deeply involved' in White House response to Khashoggi’s disappearance

WASHINGTON — With a mounting uproar over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has been playing a critical role in the White House’s response to the situation, according to multiple sources.

A senior Trump administration official said Kushner has a close relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne, and the pair have been in direct phone conversations about Khashoggi. These calls have been part of a White House push to get Saudi Arabia to participate in an investigation into Khashoggi’s case.

Kushner’s relationship with Salman has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism. Other sources who spoke to Yahoo News about Kushner’s role in the effort provided new details about his thinking regarding the Saudi heir. All of the sources requested anonymity to discuss high-level diplomatic strategy.

One source familiar with Kushner’s work said he is playing an important role in deciding how the White House will react to Khashoggi’s disappearance and communicate with the Saudi government.

Jamal Khashoggi, Jared Kushner (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Middle East Monitor/Handout via Reuters, Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images,Chris McGrath/Getty Images) More

“He’s deeply, deeply involved in what’s going on,” the source said of Kushner.

Khashoggi, a U.S. permanent resident and contributor to the Washington Post, went missing on Oct. 2 after going to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to complete paperwork needed to allow him to marry his Turkish fiancée.

Once a connected insider, Khashoggi had become an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy. The Turkish government, which has a tense relationship with Riyadh, has alleged that Saudi Arabia dispatched a 15-member team to kill Khashoggi while he was inside the diplomatic post. Saudi Arabia initially denied playing any role in Khashoggi’s disappearance, but there have been multiple reports in the past 24 hours that the Gulf nation is preparing to say that Khashoggi died during a botched interrogation.

A Turkish forensic expert works inside a room at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Monday. (Photo: Murad Sezer/Reuters) More

Khashoggi’s disappearance, and what some critics have called a tepid response from the Trump administration, have led to criticism of Kushner for his close relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Kushner, whose White House portfolio includes Middle Eastern affairs and spearheading a peace plan between Israel and Palestinians, has enjoyed a closer partnership with the crown prince since Trump took office last year. Kushner was a key force behind the president’s decision to make Saudi Arabia the destination for his first foreign trip in May 2017. Crown Prince Mohammed and Kushner have met for lunch at the White House and stay in regular phone contact.

Critics have accused Kushner of buying into a media narrative that Mohammed has aggressively pushed since June 2017, when the Saudi King changed the order of succession and made the crown prince heir to throne. With the help of a robust public relations operation, Mohammed cast himself as a reformer bent on modernizing Saudi Arabia, with measures that included allowing women to drive and launching an economic initiative designed to encourage tech startups and decrease the country’s dependence on oil. He also visited the U.S., including California, where he hobnobbed with the elite in Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

However, even as the crown prince launched his charm offensive, Saudi Arabia carried out a brutal anticorruption drive that saw scores of business leaders jailed and journalists arrested, and led a military campaign in Yemen that has led to widespread civilian deaths.