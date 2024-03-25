Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, have a 2nd daughter

Mar. 25—LEWISTON — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and his wife, Izzy, have another daughter, Shirley Berry Golden.

The Lewiston Democrat's office said in a news release that their second daughter was born Sunday in Lewiston.

"We are so happy to have Shirley here with us and our daughter, Rosemary, summed it up for all of us quite simply when she told us, 'I love her,'" the parents said in a joint statement.

Rosemary Golden is almost 3 years old.

Golden's office said the congressman, elected in 2018, "will remain in Maine with his family for several weeks, including the two-week House recess, but expects to return to the Capitol for any key votes."

Photo Album: Winter has ended, but not the snow

Photos: Veteran NBC journalist Harry Smith comes to Lewiston