Japan's Ambitious Space Junk Experiment Ends in Failure

Earth orbit is a mess. Millions of pieces of old spacecraft whiz around the planet at terrible speeds, posing a serious threat to new and ongoing missions. JAXA, Japan's version of NASA, just attempted one of the first big tests to see whether it would be possible to clean up some of that space junk. It flopped.

The vehicle in question was a cargo ship that just resupplied the International Space Station. En route back to Earth, the unmanned vessel was to deploy a 700-meter cable (that's nearly half a mile) made of aluminum and stainless steel. Says New Scientist:

The cable was meant to unfurl from the spacecraft, at which point an electric current would pass along its length. The idea was that the current would interact with the Earth's magnetic field, creating a drag that pulled the spacecraft out of orbit. The spacecraft would then tumble into our atmosphere and become incinerated. Proponents of such junk-removing cables say that special space vehicles could attach cables to existing pieces of space junk.

Alas, it was not to be this time. Because of a glitch, the Kounotori 6 spacecraft could not deploy its tether by the time it returned to Earth's atmosphere today. JAXA engineers say the problem probably wasn't with the cable itself, but they're still investigating.

The flop may be an embarrassing setback for Japan, but it's imperative that the world's space agencies press on with research and real-live missions to clear out some of our space junk. Scientists have proposed nets and claws and lasers and many other methods to sweep up Earth orbit; here's hoping one of them works.

Source: The Guardian

