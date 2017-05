Japanese yokozuna withdraws from summer sumo tournament

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, newly-promoted sumo grand champion Kisenosato, center, performs his ring entry form at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo. The first Japanese-born wrestler to reach sumo's highest rank in almost two decades has pulled out of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament to recover from upper body injuries. Yokozuna Kisenosato withdrew from the 15-day tourney at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday, May 24, after posting a 6-4 record with a loss to Kotoshogiku on Tuesday. Accompanying Kisenosato are sward-holder Takayasu, left, and dew-sweeper Shohozan, right. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) — The first Japanese-born wrestler to reach sumo's highest rank in almost two decades has pulled out of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament to recover from upper body injuries.

Yokozuna Kisenosato withdrew from the 15-day tournament at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Wednesday after posting a 6-4 record with a loss to Kotoshogiku on Tuesday.

"After seeing yesterday's results we decided he should withdraw as he is in no condition to produce decent sumo," his stablemaster Tagonoura said.

The 30-year-old Kisenosato electrified Japan's ancient sport by winning his first two tournaments since being promoted to the top-ranked yokozuna in January.

Previously, the last Japanese promoted to yokozuna was Wakanohana in 1998.

Kisenosato, who had missed just one day of competition since his sumo debut 15 years ago, sustained left shoulder injuries at the spring meet in March and has not recovered.

Mongolian yokozuna Hakuho and Harumafuji each have records of 10-0 to lead the summer tournament.