Japanese garden to celebrate restoration anniversary

A Japanese garden in historic parkland in Surrey is to celebrate the anniversary of its restoration with a Blossom Open Day.

Constructed in 1909 for Sir Jeremiah Colman, the Japanese garden at Gatton Park, Reigate, returned to wilderness when regular maintenance ceased after World War Two.

But 25 years ago, the garden was revived after months of research to understand what it had looked like.

Louise Miller, Gatton Trust chief executive, said: “Most visitors are unaware that just 25 years ago, it was a boggy and weed-ridden woodland on the fringes of the estate.”

A survey of the grounds revealed the layout of paths and structures in the old garden, before work began to remove weeds, dredge the pond, Serpentine lake and waterfalls and restore a Minka-style tea house where Sir Jeremiah entertained guests.

The Japanese garden was constructed by the garden designer Edward White.

Ms Miller said: “It’s only through the vision, hard work and dedication of so many people that visitors can see the garden in its full glory.

“It’s an ongoing project with volunteers working throughout the year to keep Sir Jeremiah’s vision alive.”

Over the years, it has also featured in an early episode of Doctor Who and became the subject of the first episode of the Channel 4 series Lost Gardens with Monty Don in 1999.

The anniversary of the restoration will be celebrated at a Blossom Open Day on 7 April.

Visitors will be able to view the 100 young cherry trees planted in 2021 as part of the Sakura Cherry Tree Project, which was supported by the Japanese Embassy to celebrate the friendship between the two countries.

Gatton Park covers more than 250 acres and is owned by the Royal Alexandra and Albert School Foundation.

