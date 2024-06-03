Japanese carmakers under fire over under-par security tests

The logo of Toyota is pictured in Berlin. Jens Kalaene/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Several Japanese car manufacturers, including Toyota and Suzuki, are under fire for allegedly failing to carry out proper safety tests before some vehicle models were certified.

Similar cases were also found at Honda, Mazda and Yamaha, the Japanese Transport Minstry said on Monday.

Sales of three models produced in Japan will be stopped for the time being, Toyota announced on Monday.

Toyota admitted that it had obtained certification for seven car models in an unauthorized manner. "We mass-produced and sold cars without following the correct certification process," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda told a press conference.

Three of the seven models - the Corolla Fielder, the Corolla Axio and the Yaris Cross - are still in production, while the remaining models - Crown, Isis, Sienta and RX - are no longer being manufactured, according to the company.

Depending on the model, the issue is insufficient data in pedestrian and occupant protection tests as well as errors in crash tests and other testing methods.

"Following comprehensive internal verifications on the affected vehicles, including those that are no longer in production, we can confirm that there are no performance issues that contravene laws and regulations. Therefore, there is no need to stop using the affected vehicles," Toyota said in a statement.

The case is another blow for Toyota following a series of quality scandals.

In January, Toyota halted deliveries of some diesel models due to irregularities in engine performance tests.

Prior to that, Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu had suspended deliveries of all vehicle models following safety defects.

As a result, the Japanese Transport Ministry had instructed car manufacturers and suppliers to investigate whether certifications had been properly obtained.