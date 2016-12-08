Correction: Japan-US-Burying Ghosts story

FILE - In this Friday, May 27, 2016, file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak with the Atomic Bomb Dome seen at rear at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan. U.S. President Barack Obama risked criticism at home when he decided to visit the memorial to the 140,000 killed in the atomic bombing of the Japanese city during World War II. Japanese generally welcomed his visit and praised his speech which called on humankind to prevent war and pursue a world without nuclear weapons. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

TOKYO (AP) — In a story Dec. 6 about the U.S. and Japanese leaders visiting Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Shinzo Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor. He will be the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial at the U.S. base in Hawaii.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Japan, US burying World War II ghosts after 70 years

An American president in Hiroshima, and a Japanese prime minister at Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Memorial: One longtime taboo has already fallen this year, and the other soon will

By KEN MORITSUGU and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — An American president in Hiroshima. A Japanese prime minister at Pearl Harbor's USS Arizona Memorial. One longtime taboo has already fallen this year, and the other soon will.

On Dec. 27, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit the memorial at the Hawaiian U.S. naval base attacked by Japan in 1941. He will be joined by President Barack Obama, who seven months earlier traveled to Hiroshima to pay tribute to the 140,000 people killed there by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945. The two attacks bookend World War II in the Pacific.

The importance of the visits may be mostly symbolic for two countries that, in a remarkable transformation, have grown into close allies in the decades since they faced off in brutal conflict. At the same time, it's significant that it took more than 70 years for U.S.-Japanese relations to get to this point. The two gestures of reconciliation are in some ways an attempt to sweep out the final ghosts of the war.

A predecessor of Abe's visited the attack site in 1951, but that was before the USS Arizona Memorial was built, and he was not accompanied by the American president.

"Despite the amicable relationship that the two countries have enjoyed since the end of the Pacific War, deep-rooted negative sentiment has remained in both countries," said Narushige Michishita, a security expert at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo. "The Obama-Abe joint visit to Pearl Harbor will change this."

Several factors have helped both Obama and Abe step in these hallowed places:

___

TIME HEALS

For young Americans, Pearl Harbor is an event in history textbooks, but Japan is more likely to conjure up images of manga and sushi. Japanese students learn about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but the message is not to hate America but to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

"The amount of time passed is an important factor," said Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior research fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Tokyo.

"As survivors become fewer, the event becomes part historical memory," said Tosh Minohara, a U.S.-Japan expert at Kobe University in Japan.

To the mix, he added the concern in the U.S and Japan about China's emergence as a military power in the Pacific.

"I think the appearance of a new potential adversary also made this possible," he said. "The U.S. will have to depend on Japan more and more."

___

ODD COUPLE

Obama, a liberal Democrat, and Abe, a relatively staunch conservative, seem unlikely partners for this dance.

On a 2014 visit to Japan, Obama was described by the Japanese media as "businesslike," in contrast to Abe, who was said to be looking to develop a personal bond with the American leader.

Their interests dovetailed over Hiroshima. For Obama, a world without nuclear weapons is a stated if unachieved goal, and Hiroshima was a powerful place to deliver that message one more time in the last year of his presidency.

Abe could bask in the limelight as the Japanese leader who brought an American president to Hiroshima, a visit long hoped for by survivors of the atomic bomb and widely welcomed by the public.

At the time, Abe said he had no "specific plan" to visit Pearl Harbor, sidestepping suggestions that reciprocity was called for.

However, in announcing his visit to Pearl Harbor on Monday, he revealed that he has been thinking about the importance of a visit and reconciliation for more than a year, and that he and Obama finalized it when they met at a G-20 meeting in Peru last month.

___

CONSERVATIVE CRED

Some American conservatives and military veterans opposed Obama's visit to Hiroshima, but he rode out the storm.