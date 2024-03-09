January had record snowfall. February was exceptionally dry. Will March bust Iowa's drought?

The weather this February was record-setting. Not only was it an exceptionally warm month, it was dry.

What about the heavy snowfall in January?

January started off hopeful for drought relief. Total snowfall amounted to 27.2 inches. This was the second-most on record for January, amounting to double the normal moisture. That hope has turned to desperation as last month ranked in the top three driest Februarys.

"A very dry February has wiped out much of the benefits received from the wet January. The encouraging trend that started the winter has not continued," said Tim Hall, the DNR's hydrology resources coordinator in a news release Thursday.

Iowa's ground remains dry

Much of Iowa remains in a severe to extreme drought as of March 7.

Ground moisture strides from the heavy snowfall has already been accomplished, said Dylan Dodson, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meaning a wet spring is needed to make up for the loss of momentum in February.

"It's already done what it is going to do," Dodson said of the heavy snow in January. "Any precipitation helps, but as far as what we are getting right now and what has happened, it is not going to bust the drought by any means."

The state averaged 0.21 inches of precipitation in February, 0.96 inches below normal, according to the DNR. February had an average temperature 12 degrees above average, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Iowa needs normal to above-normal rainfall. Will we see any more rain soon?

Des Moines saw some light rainfall in the first week of March, but the middle of the month is predicted to see below-average precipitation, Dodson said.

"March through June are critical months for water resources in Iowa, and normal to above-normal rainfall is critical this year especially," Hall said in the news release.

How long has Iowa been in a drought?

This year's lack of precipitation follows a trend. Over the past year, Iowa saw 8.5 less inches of rainfall than average. The state is going on 200 consecutive weeks of dry weather or drought conditions.

Where are the driest parts of Iowa?

After February, the state showed stable conditions, according to the DNR. The northeast and southern parts of Iowa are still under a drought watch.

