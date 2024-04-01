Jannette Mondragón appointed by Governor as Doña Ana County Magistrate judge

Attorney Jannette Mondragón will fill a vacant municipal judge position in Doña Ana County Magistrate Court.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment Mondragón, who will fill the vacant seat left when Rebecca Duffin was appointed as a Third Judicial District Court Judge in January. Duffin had held the position for five years

According to a release, Mondragón is a graduate of New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico School of Law.

She recently provided legal representation in child support matters on behalf of the State of New Mexico. She has also worked as a staff attorney for the Border Immigration Law and Justice Center and served as a senior trial attorney for the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Mondragón will start in Magistrate Court on April 27.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Governor appoints new Doña Ana County Magistrate judge