Janitor accused of asking student for inappropriate photos, Robeson County deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is overseeing an investigation into a janitor at Red Springs Middle School accused of sending text messages to a student asking for inappropriate videos in exchange for money, authorities said.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the case was initially being investigated by the Red Springs Police Department.

Details are limited at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

News13 reported five days ago, that a janitor at Orrum Middle School, Jason E. Evans, 38, of Lumberton, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, indecent liberties with a child and felony secret peeping in an unrelated case.

The sheriff’s office said the initial incident involved a student and happened on the Orrum Middle School campus after hours. Authorities found evidence during the initial investigation that led them to Evans and additional charges.

