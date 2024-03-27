Janie McNabb: What (and where) do you want to be?

Mar. 27—Every child is asked the question, "what do you want to be when you grow up?" I had a different answer every time I was asked. I thought I wanted to be a doctor, geologist, engineer, astronomer and rock star — all with varying degrees of enthusiasm. I had a child's notion of what those occupations were like, primarily based on TV shows and my own imagination. No one could have convinced me that I'd be the (new) CEO of a complex regional organization that helps people develop a long-term career path within their local communities while simultaneously making those communities great places to live.

If you live in Northwest Michigan, you are likely aware of the talent crisis — employers struggle to find and keep people with the right skills, and the workforce struggles with the cost and availability of childcare, transportation, housing and more. There is no one solution to this crisis and there is no one agency that can fix it all.

Many community partners are engaged in addressing these issues.

One important piece of the puzzle is a "grow-your-own" strategy. Local businesses are connecting with the future workforce by engaging with schools in their own communities. They are providing opportunities for students to explore and learn about local industries.

The benefits are many: when students take part in activities that connect them with employers, their eyes are opened to career options that are based on real-world experience.

One example is MiCareerQuest Northwest. It is an all-day event that showcases high-demand industries in our region.

Businesses set up hands-on activities that illustrate the work and provide a fun experience.

Students in 9th grade explore occupations in healthcare, construction and the trades, manufacturing, information technology and more.

Our region will offer a MiCareerQuest event on May 9 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

This event will host 2,000 students from 40 schools with more than 60 exhibits from local businesses.

MiCareerQuest is just one way to "grow-your-own." Other examples include apprenticeships, internships, mentoring, project-based learning and more.

All of these allow students to apply their academic learning in a real-world work situation. They expose students to jobs that aren't on TV but are essential for our local economy.

As with all other aspects of the talent crisis, it takes many partners to offer career exploration opportunities: businesses, schools, nonprofits and the local workforce development system.

Together, we are making sure that every young person can explore what they want to be when they grow up, and can do so here in this region.

Janie McNabb is the CEO of Networks Northwest, the regional headquarters for workforce, business and community development services in the 10 counties of Northwest Michigan.