Who is Janet Petersen? Meet the Democrat running in Iowa Senate District 18 in Des Moines

Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen is uncontested as she runs for a fourth term representing her Des Moines-based state Senate District.

Iowa Senate District 18 encompasses parts of Des Moines, including parts of downtown and the Sherman Hill, Woodland Heights, North of Grand, Gray's Lake, Greenwood Historic, Salisbury Oaks, Ingersoll Park, Linden Heights, Westwood, Waterbury, Waveland Park, Waveland Woods, Beaverdale, Lower Beaver and Merle Hay neighborhoods.

Petersen, D-Des Moines, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 after serving six terms in the Iowa House. She is the only candidate running for the seat.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

Who is incumbent Janet Petersen?

Janet Petersen

Age: 53

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up: Des Moines

Current town of residence: Des Moines

Education: Graduated from Johnston High School; Bachelor of Arts, University of Northern Iowa; Master of Arts, Drake University

Occupation: Lawmaker and co-founder of Healthy Birth Day, Inc.

Political experience and civic activities:

Three terms in the Iowa Senate

Six terms in the Iowa House of Representatives

Chair, Council of State Governments, Midwest Leadership Conference 2017

Co-founder and board member, Healthy Birth Day, Inc.

Youth leadership team, Plymouth Congregational Church

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Petersen: My top issue is helping Iowans improve their daily lives. Culture war issues are holding Iowans back. I believe in fully funding education. Public funds should be spent on public schools, not private school vouchers. I believe in reproductive freedom and keeping politicians out of our exam rooms. I believe in addressing real issues facing Iowans: making Iowa a safer place to have a baby; protecting IVF, family planning and safe, legal abortion care; fixing our state’s worst-in-the-nation child sex abuse laws; reducing Iowa’s No. 2 cancer ranking; and safeguarding older Iowans, our water and environment.

What policies would you support to improve Iowa’s education system?

Petersen: We can make Iowa No. 1 in public education again. It starts by electing pro-public education lawmakers. Gov. Reynolds and Statehouse Republicans have overinvested in private school vouchers and underinvested in public education. I support spending public dollars on public education, investing in universal child care and preschool, and putting higher education and apprenticeship opportunities within financial reach of more Iowans. I oppose policies designed to bully Iowa students, teachers and librarians. Banning curriculum, books, sex education, sports and bathrooms is something dictators do. I support policies that help our children learn and live up to their full potential.

What do you think Iowa’s tax policy should be? Do you believe the state’s priority should be on lowering rates or spending on services for Iowans?

Petersen: I support a fair and diversified tax system that protects Iowans from seeing increases in property taxes, sales tax, fees, fines, tuition increases and other hidden forms of taxation. For the past several years, Republican lawmakers and Gov. Reynolds have been underfunding public schools, health care and other services to pay for corporate tax cuts and income tax cuts that haven’t resulted in meaningful savings for most Iowans. I believe Iowa can do a better job striking a balance with a progressive tax system and funding services with adequate increases to keep up with growing costs.

What policies would you support to improve school safety in Iowa?

Petersen: Iowa’s children need our love and support. We’ve seen too many policies from Gov. Reynolds that harm our kids, public schools and AEAs. Instead of banning books, curriculum, sports and bathrooms, we should fully fund public education. The dangers of gun violence and social media weigh heavy on parents’ hearts, including my own. I support common sense gun safety policies and extracurricular activities that give students more opportunities to connect with one another instead of their phones. Iowa still has the worst-in-the-nation child sex abuse laws, which must be fixed to protect our children.

What next steps do you believe the Iowa Legislature should take when it comes to abortion?

Petersen: I agree with the majority of Iowans: Abortion care should be safe and legal in Iowa. Extremist politicians don’t belong in exam rooms making medical decisions that impact our bodies, our families and our futures. I will push for reproductive justice: supporting age-appropriate, evidence-based sex education in schools; providing free period products in public bathrooms; offering better access to family planning services, pregnancy care, and postpartum support; safeguarding IVF services; and providing Iowans better protection from domestic abuse and sexual assault. Iowa must also fix its rank as worst state in the nation for OB-GYNs per capita.

