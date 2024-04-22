Janet Garcia to be arraigned Monday in the death of her 4-year-old son Ariel Garcia

On Friday Janet Garcia was charged with first degree murder in the death of her son 4-year-old Ariel Garcia. She is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Janet Garcia is alleged to have killed her son Ariel Garcia on March 27, two days after her mother filed for emergency minor guardianship believing Janet Garcia was a threat to her son due to alleged drug and alcohol abuse.

Investigators believe Garcia killed her son inside an Everett apartment March 27 before transporting his body to Lakewood where she placed him along I-5 the same day.

Later that day Janet Garcia was arrested in Vancouver, Washington for allegedly making false statements to police.

Around 4 p.m. March 27 Ariel Garcia was reported missing under suspicious circumstances by a family member.

Early Thursday morning, March 28, police notified the public of the missing child. Thursday evening an Endangered Missing Persons Advisory was sent out for Ariel Garcia using the Amber Alert system.

Just six minutes after the alert, a body believed to be that of Ariel Garcia was found. On Friday, March 29, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body was that of the missing 4-year-old.

Also on March 29, the Everett Police Department arrested Janet Garcia for the death of her son. Garcia was taken from custody in Clark County and transported to the Snohomish County Jail.

She remains in custody in Snohomish County on $5 million dollars bail.