Janesville man stole late mother-in-law's Social Security benefits for years, gets probation

Edith Hoffman died eight years ago, but federal authorities say her son-in-law kept receiving her Social Security check each month and used it to buy things for himself.

Now, the Janesville man will have to pay back the money prosecutors say he pocketed and stay out of trouble for the next few years.

Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson on Tuesday sentenced David Beyer, 66, to three years of probation for theft of Social Security retirement benefits. Beyer faced up to five years in prison had he been convicted of the crime by a jury, but he pleaded guilty to the charge on April 4.

More: Milwaukee tax preparer gets 4 years for filing false returns that could have cost US more than $3 million

Timothy M. O’Shea, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a statement the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General got an anonymous tip in December 2021 that Beyer continued to receive Social Security checks from Hoffman's Title II retirement benefits after she died in June 2016.

She was a retirement beneficiary, and was paid $1,007 a month through direct deposits to her account at a bank in Janesville.

O'Shea said Beyer was supposed to notify the Social Security Administration when she died, but failed to do so and continued to unlawfully collect Hoffman's benefits.

Federal authorities believe Beyer kept receiving deposits from July 2016 to January 2022.

More: Middleton woman charged with trying to buy a gun for a felon

Social Security got a subpoena for Hoffman's bank records and found several withdrawals from the account had occurred at a Kwik Trip in Janesville well after her death. Investigators obtained photos and video surveillancefootage of ATM withdrawals, which showed an older white male with white hair driving a red Ford Focus registered to Beyer, court records show.

Investigators believe the amount overpaid to the account in that time totaled $62,210.10.

Peterson imposed a court-ordered payment plan for Beyer to pay restitution; he must pay $275 a month, court records show.

The charge against Beyer was the result of an investigation conducted by Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Ginsberg, in Madison, prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Janesville man stole late mother-in-law's Social Security benefits