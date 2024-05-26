Janelle Bynum on the race to flip Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After winning the Democratic primary, Janelle Bynum will face Republican incumbent Lori-Chavez DeRemer in the race to represent Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District.

The state senator and businesswoman with an engineering background has received support from state Democrats, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and 314 Action– a group that has also thrown support behind Oregon 3rd Congressional District candidate Maxine Dexter.

Bynum told KOIN 6 News this support “and more” is needed to flip the seat as House Republicans face a slim majority.

VIDEO: Tesla Cybertruck stuck on Oregon sand dunes

In Bynum’s view, the Republican’s slim majority is a “testament as Democrats start to win back seats, it’s a testament to the nation’s appetite for governing, making sure that the people’s issues are front and center and we’re not exposing ourselves to the extreme left or the extreme right. We really want to make sure that people who have motivations to get things done in Washington are front and center and their voices are heard.”

“The people are tired of not having the services they need, they’re very, very concerned about the destruction of [Roe v. Wade] with the Dobbs decision, they’re very concerned with inaction on, say the Farm Bill, they’re very concerned with our position in the world with respect to American manufacturing so, that’s why the CHIPS Act is so important,” Bynum explained.

The state senator played a key role in helping Oregon secure federal funding under the CHIPS Act and says it’s the type of leadership the electorate wants.

Portland police identify 3 men accused of pickpocketing Costco, WinCo shoppers on multiple occasions

“What it means on the ground is when our young kids are matriculating through junior high and high school, they have a job to look forward to. And the more of that type of forward-thinking investment we can have, that is what your congressperson, that is what your state legislator, those are the types of decisions they should be making, not pedaling in extremism, but really focusing on making sure our communities are well-funded, are safe, that our kids have jobs to look forward to,” Bynum said.

If elected in November, Bynum’s top priorities include addressing housing affordability, ensuring access to reproductive healthcare around the district, and bolstering mental health support.

Bynum said she was inspired after discussing issues with 5th District constituents, including a Redmond resident who said the city “isn’t the place to have a baby or a breakdown,” because of the lack of mental health support, while voters in Bend voiced concerns for wildfire mitigation.

6 rafters rescued from ‘drowning machine’ on Willamette River

“What I really think is important to note is that the votes and energy of young people are critical to saving our democracy,” Bynum said of the 5th District race. “They’re critical to District 5 and I want to make sure they are alive, awake, and motivated to engage in this race and to make some demands on our country through their votes.”

If elected, Bynum could also become the first Black member of Congress in the Oregon delegation.

“My mother went to the last segregated high school in South Carolina and she wasn’t afforded the same opportunities I would say she was due; she was valedictorian. And so, when I think about what she would like to see in America – making sure our kids have the same opportunities, whether they’re Black, white, making sure that all kids are fed, she was a kid of the first generation of kids that had school lunches – so, it’s those types of benefits that I think are important for us to carry on,” Bynum explained.

She added, “I’m a person that just loves children, I am a fierce fighter for Black children, and so, I’m going to take my love for children to Congress and hopefully make my mother proud.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.