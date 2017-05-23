Jana Duggar Gets The Spotlight

Jana Duggar, unlike her other adult sisters, has yet to settle down and have children of her own, but that hasn’t stopped her from being a child-rearer. Family friends of the famous TLC family say Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s eldest daughter has quite the skill set when it comes to raising children.

“The oldest daughter in a family with 19 kids, Jana has spent more time around babies than most moms,” friends of the Duggars, Lily and Ellie, wrote on their Duggar Family Blog Monday night in a post titled “Jana the Baby Whisperer.”

The entry continued, “Although Jim Bob and Michelle’s children are growing up quickly, the cries and laughs of small children can still be heard regularly in the Duggar home, as their grandchildren visit frequently. Like her sisters, Jana loves to dote on her nieces and nephews. And as you can imagine, with all the experience she has had, she is quite the pro at caring for little ones.”

The Duggars did not refer to Jana as the “baby whisperer” on their most recent Facebook fan post, but they did share the very same photo of Jana on Monday which was also posted on the blog. In the shot the 27-year-old “Counting On” star can be seen cradling one of her nephews while talking on the phone. “Jana loves to hold her nephews when they stop by for a visit!” Michelle captioned the image.

Fans immediately reacted to the shot, and it wasn’t all positive. One fan wrote Jana appeared “annoyed” to be holding a child. Others showed support for the self-made interior decorator and property owner. “Jana is a great aunt and oldest sister to all her siblings for sure. She deserves a great future ahead. Very caring individual from all I’ve seen on the show,” one fan wrote.

This is far from the first time “Counting On” viewers have noticed Jana’s care for her younger siblings. When Jana and several of her brothers and sisters posted a special Mother’s Day tribute to Michelle last week, fans immediately recognized Jana’s hard work, not Michelle’s.

Jana, like her older siblings, has helped raised the family’s younger children for several years as part of the family’s infamous “buddy system.”

“Such a shame that the surrogate mother, Jana, is not recognized for raising her own brothers and sisters, but only words of praise for someone who just makes them,” reads one Facebook comment to the family.

“Happy Mother’s Day Jana Duggar!!!” reads another popular comment on the thread. “I couldn't agree more!” another fan replied. “Jana has done everything short of giving birth.”

This isn’t the first time Jana has been labeled for her mothering skills. In 2014, fans began calling her “Cinderella Duggar” following a report that claimed didn’t have time to court like her sisters and was frequently called on by her parents to babysit.

“Jim Bob and Michelle have been known to go out on a date night and leave all the kids at home with Jana in charge of the house. They’ll be gone for hours and she has to watch over everyone,” Radar Online reported at the time.

