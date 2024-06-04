Jan. 6 Rioter Makes Faces Behind Fauci During House Hearing

TechCrunch

TikTok says its security team is addressing an issue that allowed hackers to compromise several high-profile celebrity and brand accounts on its video platform, including those belonging to Paris Hilton, CNN and Sony. The ByteDance-owned video app maker didn't provide any information about the nature of the attack or the company's mitigation techniques, instead saying only that it had taken measures to stop the attack and prevent it from happening in the future. The malicious attack, as reported earlier by Semafor and Forbes, appears to have involved malware transmitted through TikTok's direct messages and may have affected the account owners' ability to access their TikTok profiles.