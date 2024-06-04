Jan. 6 Rioter Makes Faces Behind Fauci During House Hearing
The man who made mocking gestures behind Dr. Anthony Fauci during a congressional hearing has been identified. The man has been identified as Brandon Fellows, 30, who was released from federal prison just two weeks ago after serving three years for his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Fellows was later ordered out of the hearing after shouting that Fauci should be in prison. Inside Edition's Megan Alexander has more.