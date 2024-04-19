Jan. 6 officer Michael Fanone urges Wisconsin voters to 'preserve democracy'

MADISON — Retired Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone doesn't mince words, nor does he reserve his frustration for one political party or the other.

But in the years following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, he's been on a mission to motivate voters across the country to take the threat of political violence seriously and support candidates they believe will elevate democracy over politics.

Fanone, who suffered life-threatening injuries while responding to the Jan. 6 mob, recently visited Wisconsin and spoke with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about what sticks with him from that day, what drives him now and why this battleground state matters to him.

His visit was organized by the Democratic-aligned organization Courage For America, which opposes House Republicans who, according to the group, promote an "extremist agenda."

Here are five takeaways from the interview:

Before Jan. 6, Fanone had no interest in political advocacy

Fanone, who voted for Trump in 2016, worked for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.

“Jan. 6, for me, was supposed to be a regular day at the job. I worked narcotics for the vast majority of my career. And that day, the office that I was assigned to was involved in a narcotics investigation in Washington, D.C. and I was going to be purchasing heroin as part of that investigation, along with one of my longtime informants,” Fanone said.

Instead, he responded to the violence at the Capitol, where he was tased and beaten. He suffered a heart attack and a traumatic brain injury.

“F--k no. No,” Fanone said when asked if he’d ever envisioned a world in which he was involved in politics or media.

Fanone said he was fortunate to have great doctors to assist with his physical and mental recovery, which he took “very seriously.”

“But there's no treatment for this ongoing engagement that I have where talking about my experience on the 6th elicits some pretty vitriolic, and despicable threats and comments from people who've never met me, have no idea who I am or what my experience is like or what I think,” he said.

Fanone believes individuals, not institutions, have preserved democracy

“It was not institutions that preserved our democracy. It was individual Americans. It was individual law enforcement officers that made the conscious decision to respond to the Capitol, like myself, but there were hundreds of them like me. It was individuals within the great institution of the Department of Justice who decided for themselves that they would not be corrupted by the former president. Our institutions didn't do s--t. They're f---ing worthless and meaningless if we don’t have people that lead with honor and integrity,” Fanone said. “So once again, the responsibility is left to the American people to use their votes to preserve democracy.”

Fanone says seeing U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden in Congress is a ‘personal affront’

“The fact that he's a member of the United States Congress is a personal affront to me, because of the fact that he was there on Jan. 6. Not there as a member of law enforcement or someone there to protect members of Congress and ultimately, our democracy. He was there as a part of the mob,” Fanone said. “And it’s a particular affront to me, because, not just the fact that he was a military service member, but the specific capacity (as a U.S. Navy SEAL) in which he served. I've said before. He knew better.”

Van Orden has told reporters that while he attended the Trump rally, he did not participate in or support the violence.

Van Orden told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last year he wishes he would not have attended the rally that preceded the deadly attack if it would have prevented the public from believing he embraced the violence.

“I don't regret supporting voter integrity,” the Republican retired Navy SEAL told the Journal Sentinel in January 2023. “But if you look in hindsight — like the volume of stuff, the way that it could be interpreted that I would support political violence — that is regretful. If that made people think that I support political violence, that is a regret because I don't support political violence.

Fanone believes politicians have prioritized politics over democracy

“These are people who have placed their political party and their personal careers over democracy and decency. That's really what it boils down to. They’re willing to put up with Donald Trump's bulls--t as long as it benefits them, both personally and professionally, in the long run,” Fanone said of elected officials who continue to support the former president. “These are people that have bought into this idea that the ends justify the means in this country -- that the process is not important, democracy is not important. What's important is winning, and not only winning for you and for your party and your policies and political ideology, but punishing the other guy for thinking differently.”

If voters consider just one part of his experience, Fanone wants it to be his body-worn camera footage

Fanone said he’s encountered people who think the attack was a hoax and believe he’s a crisis actor. But he’s also met people who are sympathetic to his experience but hadn’t grasped the magnitude of Jan. 6 until speaking with him and seeing the footage.

“I mean, where have you been? Where have you been for the past 3 ½ years that you're just now -- it took me traveling to your f---ing town and showing you my body-worn camera footage for you to become interested in our democracy and actually educate yourself about Jan. 6. I had to f---ing come to you?” Fanone said. “I probably should have a sweeter temperament, because I am trying to convince people that democracy is important; they should care about these things. But you know, that's just not me. And I'm f---ing tired.”

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jan. 6 officer Fanone urges Wisconsin voters to 'preserve democracy'