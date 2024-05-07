Jamieson to remain on Kilmarnock board

Cathy Jamieson is to remain on the Kilmarnock board once her six-year tenure as the Killie Trust director ends.

The former Labour politician and Scottish government minister was due to step down at the end of this month after serving her second and final stint on the board as the fan group's representative.

But she has accepted an offer to remain on the board in a non-executive position, supporting the work of the Killie Community charity and leading the club's child protection and wellbeing strategy.

"My role ends as the Trust's director, but I am delighted that the club has asked me to be on the board as a non-executive director," Jamieson said.

The Killie Trust has previously asked for notes of interest from members to become its new representative on the club board.

[BBC]