Jamie Ray Mills executed in Atmore—what his final day looked like

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced the execution of death row inmate Jamie Ray Mills was carried out on Thursday night.

Mills was executed at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, and he was pronounced dead by a physician at 6:26 p.m.

On Wednesday, Mills had six visitors and six phone calls.

On Thursday, he had six visitors and no phone calls. He accepted his breakfast tray, and his final meal choice was seafood.

Mills was executed for the 2004 capital murders of Floyd and Vera Hill in Marion County.

His remains will be released to the Escambia County Coroner and taken to the Mobile Lab of the Department of Forensic Sciences for a postmortem examination.

