Jamie Raskin Hits Trump With Menacing 'Mob' Comparison: 'Whole World Is Friend Or Foe'

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) likened Donald Trump’s takeaways of judges to the mafia on Saturday following the former president’s guilty verdict in his New York hush money trial.

“I mean this is like an Atlantic City mob understanding of people who go into federal or state courts as judges, that somebody owns them,” said Raskin in an interview with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi.

He continued, “I think Trump’s position is either he owns the judge, he controls the judge –– he feels that way about [Judge] Aileen Cannon, obviously. Or, there’s someone who can’t be trusted, they’re a political enemy. The whole world is friend or foe which, of course, is a fascist looking at things.”

Trump, after he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, exited the New York courtroom to declare that he was in a “rigged trial” with a “corrupt” judge in a district where he was at around 5-6%.

Velshi pointed to the remarks along with former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s take on the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, noting that he “cannot imagine that a jury can actually do its job.”

“In Donald Trump’s world, everything is politically black and white,” Velshi said.

“This was a Democratic district and hence these jurors could not have actually been able to be jurors and do their job and adjudicate this case fairly.”

Raskin noted that people used to believe that there was a rule of law that included judges that’d be trusted to interpret and apply the law “to the facts.”

“I’m just afraid that his kind of authoritarian extremist approach to jurors prudence has begun to infect judges and justices as well as large parts of the population.

