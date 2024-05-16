Jamie Raskin Doesn't Let Republican's Bogus Constitutional Claim Slide On House Floor

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) swiftly checked one of his colleagues yet again after Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) cooked up a false claim about one of the Founding Fathers on Wednesday.

The Maryland Democrat, a former constitutional law professor, knocked Bishop for tying President Thomas Jefferson to the Constitution amid debate on the House floor over a bill that would impact Washington, D.C. sentencing laws.

“And here’s what the gentleman from Maryland said, the law professor of — Thomas Jefferson, would understand but the law — the constitution that Thomas Jefferson signed said the Congress shall have power to exercise exclusive legislation in all cases, whatsoever, over such district,” Bishop said.

Raskin, who had referred to Jefferson’s involvement in drafting the Declaration of Independence earlier in the session, corrected his “friend” over his history before adding that there “might be some students watching” his response.

“Thomas Jefferson never signed the Constitution. He was, of course, on a diplomatic mission when the Constitution was being signed in Philadelphia,” Raskin said.

“But he did write the Declaration of Independence.”

LOL Raskin just schooled Bishop on the House Floor pic.twitter.com/EdCl8L7Nkr — Acyn (@Acyn) May 15, 2024

Social media users compared Raskin’s move to watching “the little league play the major league”:

It’s like watching the little league play the major league — Joey Marinara Sauce (@markmuskratty) May 15, 2024

Why do so many politicians that know nothing about our history love to toss around former Presidents/founding fathers names and political terms that they simply don't understand or know the history of? — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) May 15, 2024

why do they even try Raskin at this point?! 😂😂😂 — SillyRedHats (@SillyRedHats) May 15, 2024

📜💡 It's like watching a professor teach a crash course in civics to someone who forgot to do their homework😂. — My reflections and Introspections (@Nto79549105) May 15, 2024

No no. Bishop was talking about the "Alternative Constitution" he was reading on his phone.



AI Jefferson signed that one.



Keep up, Nerd Raskin! pic.twitter.com/eGGtSam30p — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) May 15, 2024

