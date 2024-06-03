Jamey Noel to appear in court after prosecutor files 6 additional felony charges

Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel now faces 31 total felony charges after a prosecutor filed four additional charges of theft and one charge of money laundering Monday, according to court documents.

The charges brought forth by special prosecutor Richard Hertel are based on findings from a Indiana State Police investigation of Noel, which began in July 2023. The new allegations of theft concern, among other things, purchases of various cars and household items Noel is accused of using public funds to buy, court documents show.

Noel also faces several other charges, including tax evasion, corrupt business influence and ghost employment, which were brought following the release of probable cause affidavits written by the lead detective of the investigation, Lt. Jeffery Hearon, The Courier Journal previously reported.

Noel has pleaded not guilty to the first 25 felony charges. He is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Clark Circuit Court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., according to court documents.

In addition to serving as sheriff in Clark County from 2015-22, Noel formerly led the Utica Township Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, The Courier Journal previously reported.

Noel is currently serving a jail sentence in Scott County after a judge found him in contempt of court for possessing two handguns in his home when there was an order for him to surrender all of his firearms, except for a shotgun of his choice. He is scheduled to be released Saturday.

Noel's jury trial scheduled for Nov. 6.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jamey Noel case: Former sheriff faces 6 more felony charges